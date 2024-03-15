Letter to the editor—a candidate expresses gratitude to the voters of Wellesley

Dear Wellesley Residents,

Thank you to the over 2,600 residents who supported my campaign for re-election to the Select Board.

It is clear that there are many in Wellesley who agree with my vision of a welcoming community where all voices are heard by an open and transparent government.

There are also many who agree that people should be the focus of our town government actions, not policies, and that we should address the housing needs of our seniors, young families, and workforce.

While these were not the values that carried the day, they are all important to the future of our community.

Thank you, also, to everyone who helped on my campaign:

My committee members, who took on any task needed

My advisors, who shared their wisdom from years of experience in Wellesley politics

My Wellesley High School interns, Ivy, Owen, and Baya, who helped with social media, organized yard signs, and had fun with me creating our campaign videos

The residents who hosted yard signs, signed postcards or donated

The fabulous people who held signs for hours on the damp and rainy Election Day

I am honored by your belief in me and your willingness to give me your time and energy.

While I’m not going anywhere, I won’t be able to stand up for all of you the way I could for the past three years. It will be up to you to pay attention and speak up when there is an issue which is important to you. This is your town. This is your government. Make them listen.

I haven’t decided what is next for me. In the meantime, if there is an issue that is of particular importance to you, let me know and I will do my best to help guide you. Email me anytime: amslanza@gmail.com.

Sincerely,

Ann-Mara Lanza