Letter to the editor: “Here’s a solution to mitigate teenage stress—an unstructured break”

Editor’s note: Wellesley Middle School Social Studies students as part of a Civics Action Projects has this week taken over The Swellesley Report‘s letters-to-the-editor page. The students are well-versed in their topics, have carefully researched all angles, and are ready to present their opinions to the community. Thank you to the WMS Social Studies teachers for organizing this community-based project.

To the editor:

In our survey of Wellesley Middle School students, 90.5% of respondents had experienced some form of stress in the past two weeks. It’s no secret that middle schoolers are bogged down by all the homework put upon them. Here’s a solution to mitigate teenage stress: an unstructured break.

Because adolescence is an uphill battle, with hormones and extracurriculars stacked on top of schoolwork, a time to rest and get themselves sorted would truly be a benefit. 83.5% of 91 students who responded to the survey stated that schoolwork was a significant factor in their stress. Periods like FLEX and Study Hall end after a semester, giving kids significantly less time for work. Oftentimes, a student’s schedule is so packed that they have no time to go outside. A systematic review from the National Library of Medicine reveals that an increase in exposure to the outside increases happiness, and vice versa. Students need outside breaks.

72.6% of students surveyed wanted a recess period in the school day. While integrating a whole new period would be tedious and near impossible to get approved, there is a solution: unstructured Advisory. Advisory right now is a mess of a period, shunted to the middle of the day rather than a proper homeroom time. It’s unpredictable to students, switching activities based on school requirements that we are not privy to. So Advisory could instead become an unstructured period, where students can choose to work on homework, take a break outside, or even play a few games.

It’s the perfect plan to take pressure off of middle schoolers, and all it takes is adding the opportunity of choice. Take a walk, do work, or relax with friends. It’s free game with unstructured Advisory.

Sarah Kim

Wellesley Middle School student