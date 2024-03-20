Wellesley arts roundup—Wellesley Society of Artists events; “Catch a Rising Star” concert; “Junie B. Jones” play; art exhibit and theater in Boston

DATES: April 5th at 5pm & 7:30pm; April 6th at 10am & 2pm & 5pm; April 7th at 10am & 2pm & 5pm

LOCATION: WTP Studio Theater, 219 Washington St. Wellesley, MA

ConcertSaturday, April 137:30pmHoughton Chapel on the campus of Wellesley CollegeFree

Art exhibit Beyond Wellesley—”All About Boston”

To coincide with the Boston Marathon and One Boston Day, The Guild of Boston Artists will present “All About Boston,” a solo retrospective exhibition of cityscapes in oil and watercolor by nationally recognized artist and prominent local architect Frederick Kubitz. The exhibition commemorates the 95-year-old artist’s four-decade long painting career.

Kubitz’s paintings present Boston in an earnest, luminescent, natural light that calls back to the admiration he felt towards the city as a student. From memorializing its iconic and historic landmarks, to documenting its citizens and visitors in quotidian moments of leisure, the paintings in this exhibition capture the beauty and energy of Boston’s every corner.

EVENT: Frederick Kubitz retrospective

DATE: Saturday, March 30, opening reception, 3pm-5pm; exhibit runs through April 27

LOCATION: The Guild of Boston Artists, 162 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116

COST: Free

Theater Beyond Wellesley—”Cost of Living” at the Speakeasy Stage in Boston, through March 30

The stage directions for playwright Martyna Marjok’s one-act drama Cost of Living are clear. Because two of the four characters in the play have a disability, the actors cast must be members of the disability community. That’s the end of story, but just the beginning of the Tony Award-winning play, in its Boston premier through March 30 at the Speakeasy Stage at the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion in Boston’s South End, directed by Alex Lonati.

Set in modern-day New Jersey, on one half of a sparse stage (set design by Janie E. Howland) we learn about Jess (played with a no-nonsense this-is-life demeanor by Gina Fonseca), a hardworking first-generation college grad, who hustles hard in the gig economy. Seems Jess’ Princeton degree hasn’t translated into the open doors and financial security her proud high school guidance counselors assured her it would.

Jess’ latest gig is as a home health aide for John (Gregg Mozgala), a Princeton PhD candidate with cerebral palsy. Mozgala lets us see that John’s disorder is what he has, but is not who he is. Who John is is a snob, and a demanding one at that, with a deceitful and manipulative streak. He’s not above using his position of power over Ani to get his way. John, like all four characters in the play, is deeply lonely but has a funny way of reaching out.

On the other side of the stage, in a less well-appointed apartment, we have Eddie (played with barfly amiability by Lewis D. Wheeler), a one-time long-haul trucker with a DUI conviction that took him out of professional driving for good. He’s since sobered up and, after many arguments and negotiations with his ex-wife, Ani (Stephanie Gould), John is her main caregiver. Gould gives us a proud and argumentative Ani, Jersey-tough and mad as hell. After losing the use of her limbs in a car crash, Ani is staring down a life sentence of limited mobility. “We’ve got too much dirt on each other,” Ani says before allowing herself to accept John’s care.

As Cost of Living goes back and forth between the two rooms, we see that Jess and John, Eddie and Ani, in many ways share more intimacies than domestic partners. In this challenging, 90-minute, no-intermission play, every body carries baggage. Cost of Living is a trope-free space—there are no “terribly brave” or “inspirational” poor, poor, handicapped folks in this play. And everyone dangles over an abyss without a safety net at at least one point during the action, able-bodied or not.

There’s a particularly harrowing moment, played by Stephanie Gould with breathtaking vulnerability, when Ani is left unattended. Separately, the shower scene dragged a bit, the one time during the performance when the audience shifted and coughed.

Cost of Living runs through March 30. Get tickets here.

The theatre provides an inclusive, accessible environment.

Cost of Living

With: Lewis D. Wheeler* (Eddie); Stephanie Gould* (Ani); Gina Fonseca* (Jess); Sean Leviashvili (John)

Director, Alex Lonati; Set Designer, Janie E. Howland**; Lighting Designer, Amanda E. Fallon; Costume Designer, Chelsea Keri; Sound Designer, Anna Drummond; Props Designer, Sarabeth Spector; Intimacy Choreorgrapher, Jesse Hinson; Stage Manager, Ari Welch; Assistant Stage Manager, Ross Gray.

* Member of Actors’ Equity Association

** Member of United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829

