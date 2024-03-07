Wellesley College observatory public night: Solar System Spotlight (including upcoming eclipse)

Wellesley College invites the public to its Whitin Observatory for a chance to check out the telescopes (weather permitting) and learn about the solar system (including the upcoming solar eclipse).

The free program will take place on Friday, March 8, 7-9pm.

Children must be supervised by their grown-ups.

There is no parking at the Observatory. Visitors must park in the Davis Parking Facility and walk to the observatory. There are accessible parking spaces located behind the science center. You should set your navigation to the Davis Parking Facility to get directions to the garage.

The college has an eclipse-specific event in the works, but only for the college community.

