Wellesley High Varsity Baseball Youth Clinic slated for April 6

The Wellesley High School varsity baseball team will run a youth clinic on April 6 to raise funds for the team.

The program will take place at the Varsity Field at 40 Kingsbury St., with Grades K-3 at 9-10:30am and Grades 4-6 at 10:45am-12:15pm.

The varsity players and new Head Coach Ted Novio will be leading fun instructional skills for the kids. Catching and pitching instruction for any player that wants to try.

$25 per player to reserve your spot: Please Venmo – @WHSBaseballDiamondClub – last 4 digits – 5938

Questions: diamondclubwhsbaseball@gmail.com

