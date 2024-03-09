Wellesley town government meetings for the week of March 11, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of March 11, 2024:

Board of Assessors (March 11, 10am, 888 Worcester St.)

FY25 Personal Property Valuation Proposal Review; In executive session: Review FY2024 Abatement Applications for overvaluation

Board of Public Works (March 11, 5pm, online)

Food waste curbside collection pilot program; PFAS update; Budgets; Stormwater updates

School Committee (March 12, 6:30pm, online)

Pickleball Courts on School Property; WMS Math Placement Test; Discussion: District Student Opportunity Act Plan; Updates to ACCEPT Collaborative Charter

Select Board (March 12, 6:30pm, Police station)

Celebrations Committee Update; Public Hearing and Vote for a Common Victualler, All Alcohol, and Entertainment License for Dryft to be located at 165 Linden Street; Discuss and Vote Zero Emission Vehicle Policy; Town Meeting prep

Advisory Committee (March 13, 6:30pm, online)

Town Meeting articles 3 (consent agenda) and 42 (zoning amendment for proposed multifamily housing)

Design Review Board (March 13, 6:30pm, online)

Sign reviews for Johnny Was, BlacK & Blue Steak and Crab, The Bristol, Terrazza

Board of Health (March 14, 9:30am, online)

Opioid Abatement Funds Update

Select Board Policy Subcommittee (March 14, 3pm, 888 Worcester St.)

Financial Policies; Appointments Policy; Minutes Policy

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

Please support Swellesley, your local news source, by advertising or contributing