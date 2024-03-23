Wellesley town government meetings for the week of March 25, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of March 25, 2024. It’s a lighter meeting schedule than usual due to Town Meeting beginning this week.

Board of Library Trustees (March 25, 6pm, Wellesley High School, Rm 106)

Annual Town Meeting Prep; Foundation Nominees; Terrace Project

Select Board (March 25, 6pm, Wellesley High School, Rm 152)

Discuss Revised Investment Policy (First Read); Discuss and Vote Zero Emission Vehicle Policy

Annual Town Meeting (March 25, 7pm, Wellesley High School)

Board of Assessors (March 26, 10am, 888 Worcester St)

Review – FY25 Personal Property Contract; FY25 Certification

Select Board (March 26, 6pm, Rm 152 at Wellesley High)

Annual Town Meeting Preparation: Discuss and Vote Support for Articles 23, 31, 40, 42

Annual Town Meeting (March 26, 7pm, Wellesley High School)

Select Board (March 27, 6pm, Rm 152 at Wellesley High)

Discuss and Vote Town Hall Summer Hours: Annual Town Meeting Preparation

Annual Town Meeting (March 27, 7pm, Wellesley High School)

Design Review Board (March 28, 6:30pm, online)

Sprague field restrooms; The Bristol sign; Black & Blue Steak and Crab sign; Eastern Bank signs; Simply Stated sign; Human Powered Health sign

Permanent Building Committee (March 28, 7:30pm, online)

