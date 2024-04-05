Letter to the editor: homes should be for people, not property predators

Editor’s note: Wellesley Middle School Social Studies students as part of a Civics Action Projects has this week taken over The Swellesley Report‘s letters-to-the-editor page. The students are well-versed in their topics, have carefully researched all angles, and are ready to present their opinions to the community. Thank you to the WMS Social Studies teachers for organizing this community-based project.

In recent years, it seems that the cost of homes has been soaring upwards at an alarming rate. A house with a price tag under seven figures now seems a rarity. Home prices are skyrocketing, homeownership is becoming obsolete, and most regular citizens are struggling in this new hostile housing market. Who is to blame for this? Corporations and real-estate investors. They scrounge through our housing market, snatching up houses and leaving citizens homeless and helpless.

So how was this problem initially conceived? Well, by 2007, the Great Recession left over six million foreclosure homes up for grabs, which left a golden opportunity for investors. By taking homes off the market, demand grows, and so do the prices. Investors can then rent them out or sell them back for a much higher price. With all these available homes, corporations started to buy even more properties.

In 2012, more than one billion dollars was raised by corporations to buy homes with. By 2018, corporations, such as Invitation Homes (owned by Blackstone Group) had bought one in every ten suburban homes in the United States. By 2020, there were nearly 1.6 million foreclosed homes in the US, allowing for companies to buy them, then rent them or sell them for a profit after renovation. In 2021, businesses made up over 9% of all home sales in Massachusetts, double the rate of purchases a decade ago. Companies spent 5.6 billion dollars in 2022 buying homes across Massachusetts. By the third quarter of that year, homes made up 75% of all real-estate investor purposes.

Corporations can take advantage of easily accessible auctions to buy homes for less than an average home is worth, while still outbidding every other homebuyer. Many buyers also can use an LLC company name because of its easy setup, various tax benefits, and protection from personal liability. This is detrimental to housing advocates and government officials looking for accountability from landlords.

Companies now own more than 9% of single family homes across Massachusetts. In towns such as Springfield, Massachusetts, prices for housing have more than doubled due to frequent company buying. Corporations also identify clearly who their homes are meant for, and who will buy them. Companies like Progress Residential, which owned around 20,000 homes, had a clear definition for their customers. They state their houses give “an aspirational living experience to tenants who were typically about 38 years old and married, with a child or two, annual income of about $88,000, less-than-stellar FICO credit scores around 665, and a hobbling $45,000 of debt.”

It’s concerning that companies do this because they actually attract those customers, who are unaware of the power the company will then have over them. In conclusion, this incessant corporate house buying needs to stop, and we as citizens should do something to help. We must do whatever it takes to fix this problem that plagues today’s society. People should stand up, and together, find a solution to end the problem of companies buying up homes for their own personal gain.

Cole Delgado

Wyatt Jaffe

Wellesley Middle School students

