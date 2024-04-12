Letter to the editor: “Local businesses are the core of a great town”

Editor’s note: Wellesley Middle School Social Studies students as part of a Civics Action Projects has this week taken over The Swellesley Report‘s letters-to-the-editor page. The students are well-versed in their topics, have carefully researched all angles, and are ready to present their opinions to the community. Thank you to the WMS Social Studies teachers for organizing this community-based project.

Local businesses are the core of a great town. With enough variety and interest, these businesses can really give a town its charm. However, ever since Covid 19, these businesses haven’t been getting all the love they once had. Now, many citizens turn to online shopping and food, like Amazon and DoorDash, leaving local businesses behind in the dust. One way to fix this is through promotion. By adding events and taking suggestions from the residents of Wellesley, we can make the town of Wellesley thrive.

First, one important way to give local businesses support is to add events. In a recent survey we created, 77.7% of Wellesley respondents said that they would be interested in more town events. One such event could be Restaurant Week. Restaurant Week is an event where all the restaurants in a certain area have their prices reduced or have special menus. This event could occur once or twice a year for one week. This event can bring a town together. People who can’t afford more expensive restaurants will be more able to afford them, which can then create a very meaningful experience for them. Special menus add to the customer experience, and might even get more long-term customers. If there is clear community support, we can add this event, encourage the town to market it, and create fun experiences for all.

Second, another important way to support local businesses is through a Farmer’s Market. A Farmer’s Market is important because, like Restaurant Week, it can bring the town of Wellesley together. It is also a place where local businesses can show off what they have to offer. Other towns like Needham and Natick have Farmer’s Markets that benefit their communities a great deal because local businesses gain relationships with lifelong customers and sell products that they otherwise wouldn’t have.

Finally, we can take suggestions from the residents of Wellesley, which will help support local businesses. One idea that came from community members answering our survey is to have businesses create a welcoming package that the businesses in town put together. In these welcoming baskets, there could be small samples of many different businesses in Wellesley or perhaps coupons. There could also be a QR code that would take you to the Wellesley Merchant’s Association. This will give the new residents a positive impression of the town, and they might be willing to try these new businesses.

By adding events, adding a Farmers Market, and taking suggestions from the residents of Wellesley, we can help promote these local businesses. However, we need your help to support the businesses by physically buying from them. Instead of turning to Amazon or DoorDash, you should get out of your house and go buy from these amazing local businesses.

Theo Martin

Wellesley Middle School student