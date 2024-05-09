Wellesley School Committee to interview 9 candidates for interim seat

Nine candidates for a soon-to-be-open slot on the Wellesley School Committee are slated for a public interview on Monday night. The School Committee meeting starts at 6:30pm and will be held online.

Candidates boast a variety of backgrounds that include writing education, tutoring, engineering, political science, and more. The candidates listed on the School Committee meeting agenda are:

Andrew Foland

Alexis Avila

Costas Panagopoulos

David Bower

Leslie Laud

Michael Cave

Sharon Clarke

Jonathan Hantler

Scott Lainer

The School Committee opening is the result of member Catherine Mirick stepping down at the end of the month because her family is moving out of state.

The School Committee put out a call for candidates in late April, with a May 14 deadline. The interim member would serve in this volunteer role until the next town election in March, and then the last year of Mirick’s term would be up for grabs on the ballot.

The School Committee plans to recommend a candidate on May 20 and submit the applicant’s name and information to the Select Board. The two boards are scheduled to hold a joint meeting to approve the appointment on Monday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m.

The School Committee is a 5-member legislative body of residents who serve three-year terms. The Committee’s responsibilities include developing and managing school policies, overseeing budget and facilities, hiring and reviewing the superintendent of schools, and serving as an advocate for students and the school district.

