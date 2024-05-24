Letter to the editor: Cathy Brauner “was the backbone of the Wellesley Townsman”

To the editor:

I’d like to add to praise I’ve read about the late Cathy Brauner, who for 29 years was the backbone of the Wellesley Townsman, along with so many other contributions she made.

From 2005 to 2015, I got to know her over some opinion pieces some colleagues and I wanted to submit. She listened and advised me with kindness, patience, and wisdom. I can still hear her even-tempered voice, serious, firm, yet always quick to find humor. As busy as she was, she always found time to pick up the phone (and I called her a lot). She welcomed multiple viewpoints, and rarely inserted her own political viewpoints, except in her editorials. She exhibited the best of journalism ethics.

When the controversial Town Manager proposal (to revamp our town government) came up for a referendum in early 2015, I had warned her she was going to get an outpouring of letters from the public. At first, she said there wouldn’t be room, but ever responsive to her public, she asked her publisher for extra pages and managed to get five extra pages devoted to letters!

I so miss the Cathy Brauner Townsman. In spite of how scarce her resources, she found a way to make it a great local paper. In my case, she patiently tolerated my several drafts, each one I’d swear was going to be the final draft.

Every week, she wrote a wonderful historical piece, “Fifty Years Ago This Week,” that made Wellesley’s history ever so vivid for us. Whether or not I agreed with her views, her editorials were, like her, measured and fair.

When speaking to me in her editor role, she was reserved, but when I once asked her about her daughters, she exploded with enthusiasm, talking a blue streak, her love for them barely containable. All evidence was that she was a great mother.

I also saw her inner investigative reporter when she spoke to me about the mysterious death of a relative, I think it was an uncle, killed many years earlier in a military helicopter crash she found suspicious and possibly politically motivated. She’d been haunted by the questions his death left behind and I had thought she’d write about it someday. Now I wonder if she left notes behind. I also wondered if that incident helped spark her interest in journalism.

I will always be grateful for the brief time I knew Cathy and hope she knew how many hearts she touched.

Jeanne Mayell

Wellesley resident