Letter to the editor: why can’t we decide for ourselves about 5G/EMF directed energy?

To the editor,

Why are we, as residents of Wellesley and citizens of the United States (US), not allowed to choose via informed consent whether or not to install/utilize 5G/EMF directed energy? Why are we, as residents of Wellesley and citizens of the US, told we have no say in the extensive installation and utilization of 5G and nanobots? Why is the above mentioned class so ill-informed about the frequency connections between 5G/EMF’s and nanotechnology when we ultimately foot the bill and the consequences? Why would civilized, loving human beings with knowledge of the capabilities of the interactions among 5G/EMFs and nanotechnology accept such a fate? Lastly, are civilized, loving human beings advancing such a dark and intricately planned network? The answer is emphatically NO. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. (Ephesians 6:12).

Kim Mahoney

Wellesley resident