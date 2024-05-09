The Swellesley Report

Linden Square Fun Fair draws a good crowd for good times

Linden Square’s Fair in the Square was in action last weekend with free family fun that included a petting farm, balloon twisters, a temporary tattoo artist, and more.

Playa Bowls gave out free samples for kids and lots of area merchants joined in the fun—Bach to Rock, Oath Pizza, StretchLab, YogaSix, and the Wellesley Lions Club all had tables set up.

Wellesley Food Pantry had a great deal going—donate non-perishable food and get lemonade and cookies. Fun Fair attendees came up big, donating 200 food items to help local families in need.

Linden Square, Wellesley

 

The friendly, tame animals at the petting zoo were a big hit.

 

Wellesley Food Pantry volunteers collected non-perishable items.

 

Temporary tattoo table.

 

A good crowd shoed up for the Linden Square Fun Fair. They lined up down Linden Street for the balloon twisters’ creations.

 

Grocery shopping at Roche Bros. is so much more fun with a balloon creation riding shotgun in the carriage.
