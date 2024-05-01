Wellesley arts: Alum’s work in Independent FIlm Festival Boston ; Merry Wives of Windsor meets The Office; ‘Newsies’ at Dana Hall

The latest Wellesley, Mass., arts news:

Alum’s work in Independent Film Festival Boston

2011 Wellesley High School graduate Jackie! Zhou will be screening her short film, Order for Pickup, at the Independent Film Festival in Boston this upcoming week.

Order for Pickup first premiered at Tribeca Film Festival last June, and is a look at how work can consume us — and how we have to save ourselves.

Order for Pickup is Jackie!’s first big directorial debut and is making its way across the festival circuit in different cities. Jackie! first became interested in directing while making YouTube videos at Wellesley High, according to her sister Li.

Jackie! Zhou attended film school at Chapman University, has been nominated for an Emmy for her sound design work, and is now directing music videos and independent films.

Zhou’s movie will screen twice at Somerville Theatre as part of the festival: once in the Shorts Berkeley block at 9:45 pm on Thursday, May 2, and once at 12pm on Sunday, May 5. Tickets are available.

Merry Wives of Windsor meets The Office

The Wellesley High School Drama Society will be presenting an original take on Shakespeare’s Merry Wives of Windsor. Set in a modern-day Hollywood studio, producers are working on a spin-off of the show The Office. The show is set at Windsor Washing Company and follows the shenanigans of an office assistant who is wooing two co-workers simultaneously. The co-workers catch on and all kinds of situations ensue.

This adaptation includes a core of Shakespeare’s text mixed with scenes devised by students or by AI.

The show dates are May 9 at 7 pm and May 11 at 7 pm in the Little Theatre at the High School. Admission is free.

Newsies at Dana Hall

The Dana Hall Upper School presents its spring musical, “Newsies,” on Thursday, May 16, and Friday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m., in Bardwell Auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of

publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Bardwell Auditorium is located on the Dana Hall campus at 37 Cameron Street. Please note that Bardwell is not wheelchair accessible. For more information, please call (781) 235-3010 ext. 2731 or visit www.danahall.org.