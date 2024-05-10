Wellesley arts roundup—music, drama, and more

Spring Band Concert—May 14

TIME: 7pm–8pm

LOCATION: Katherine L Babson, Jr Auditorium at Wellesley High School

Wellelsey Middle School Spring Play, “Eclipse”—May 16

“Eclipse,”by Simon Armitage, was inspired by the real-life disappearance during a 199 eclipse in England. Six friends are interviewed by the police after the disappearance of Lucy Lime, the strange unnerving girl whom they met on the beach beneath the cliffs. Each in turn goes into an interview room and makes a statement about the version of events which is either the one being remembered or the one being created. Between the monologues there is a series of flashbacks to the day when the eclipse occurred and Lucy Lime appears and disappears. ‘Eclipse’ was first produced at the Cottesloe Theatre in London in 2004.

TIME: 7pm–8pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Middle School Auditorium, 50 Kingsbury St.

Spring Orchestra Concert—May 16

TIME: 7pm-8pm

LOCATION: Katherine L Babson, Jr Auditorium at Wellesley High School

Choral news

Congratulations to the WHS Rice Street Singers and the WHS Jazz Combo. Their gold medal-winning performance last month at the Massachusetts Association for Jazz Educators ( MAJE) Choir/Combo Festival earned them a spot at the Hatch Shell in Boston. The groups performed there last Sunday under Choral Director Dr. Kevin McDonald and WHS Band Director Steven Scott.

Wellesley Repertory Theatre announces show stopping grants program

After going dark for a few years during and immediately after the COVID pandemic, Wellesley Repertory Theatre has made a big comeback. Live theatre performances, open to the community, has been back on at the Ruth Nagle Jones Theatre. And now, under the leadership of Marta Rainer, Director of Theatre and Theatre Studies, the Rep will provide grants every two years of up to $7,500 for recent Wellesley College graduate theatre-makers.

Up to three grants in the inaugural 2024-25 cycle will be awarded.

More information here.

Abstracts at Urdang

Brian Rattiner’s brilliant abstract works will be on view at Beth Urdang Gallery, 15 Central Street, through June 1.

Rattiner’s paintings are inspired by landscape with their allusions to the seasons, temperature, and light with colors unusually rich and saturated.