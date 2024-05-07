The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley College, MassBay announce commencement speakers

by Leave a Comment

Wellesley College has announced that Michelle Au, a member of the Georgia House of Representatives and a physician, author, and gun safety advocate, will deliver the commencement address at Wellesley College’s 146th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 17.

Michelle-Au
Michelle Au (Wellesley College photo)

 

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the Wellesley College campus, and it will be livestreamed on the Wellesley Live website.

MassBay Community College’s commencement speaker on Thursday, May 23 will be Priscila S. Sousa, who serves as the State Representative for the 6th Middlesex District, which includes Framingham.

MassBay has issued a traffic advisory: The 6pm ceremony will draw thousands of people to celebrate MassBay graduates, impacting traffic in and around the campus (Oakland Street, Rt. 9 and Washington Street) between 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. The MassBay Police Department and the Wellesley Police Department will work together to ensure traffic and pedestrian safety during this event.

Babson College in March tapped a Home Depot co-founder, and a father-daughter tandem for commencement speakers. Babon’s ceremonies take place on May 11.

Subscribe to our free weekday email newsletter

* indicates required

image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley
Beacon Hill Athletic Club, Wellesley

 