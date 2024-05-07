Wellesley College, MassBay announce commencement speakers

Wellesley College has announced that Michelle Au, a member of the Georgia House of Representatives and a physician, author, and gun safety advocate, will deliver the commencement address at Wellesley College’s 146th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 17.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the Wellesley College campus, and it will be livestreamed on the Wellesley Live website.

MassBay Community College’s commencement speaker on Thursday, May 23 will be Priscila S. Sousa, who serves as the State Representative for the 6th Middlesex District, which includes Framingham.

MassBay has issued a traffic advisory: The 6pm ceremony will draw thousands of people to celebrate MassBay graduates, impacting traffic in and around the campus (Oakland Street, Rt. 9 and Washington Street) between 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. The MassBay Police Department and the Wellesley Police Department will work together to ensure traffic and pedestrian safety during this event.

Babson College in March tapped a Home Depot co-founder, and a father-daughter tandem for commencement speakers. Babon’s ceremonies take place on May 11.