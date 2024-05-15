Wellesley EV Showcase event brings vehicles both fancy and utilitarian to town

Wellesley’s Municipal Light Plant, Wellesley’s Climate Action Committee, and Sustainable Wellesley hosted the 5th annual Wellesley EV Test Drive and Showcase last week at the MassBay Community College parking lot.

Car dealers brought sedans, SUVs, minivans, pick-up trucks, and sporty rides for over 90 attendees to take for a spin and to learn about the latest EV models, technologies, and benefits.

Local EV enthusiasts brought their personal vehicles to show them off, rave about their experiences behind the wheel, and share information about local EV charging options.

Here are some pics: