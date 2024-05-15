The Swellesley Report

Wellesley EV Showcase event brings vehicles both fancy and utilitarian to town

Wellesley’s Municipal Light Plant, Wellesley’s Climate Action Committee, and Sustainable Wellesley hosted the 5th annual Wellesley EV Test Drive and Showcase last week at the MassBay Community College parking lot.

Car dealers brought sedans, SUVs, minivans, pick-up trucks, and sporty rides for over 90 attendees to take for a spin and to learn about the latest EV models, technologies, and benefits.

Local EV enthusiasts brought their personal vehicles to show them off, rave about their experiences behind the wheel, and share information about local EV charging options.

Here are some pics:

Wellesley EV Showcase
Wellesley EV Showcase, MassBay Community College parking lot

 

Wellesley EV Showcase
Wellesley EV Showcase. Town of Wellesley Fleet Maintenance Division, from left, Brian, Dana, and Rich. The three Town of Wellesley EVs they brought were spotless inside and out. Interior and exterior detailing credit to Dana and Rich.

 

Wellesley EV Showcase
Wellesley EV Showcase volunteers from left: Ellie Perkins, Martha Collins, and Sue Morris.

EV charging stations in Wellesley

  • Wellesley High School, 28 Cameron St.
  • Waban lot, 1 Waban St.
  • Sprague Fields/Calvin lot, 58 Donizetti St.
  • Babson College lot, 5 Map Hill Dr.
  • MassBay student parking, 50 Oakland St.
  • Wellesley Office Park, 65 William St.
  • Wellesley College garage, access off rt. 135
  • Newton-Wellesley Office Park, 60 Walnut St.
  • Wellesley Police Dept., 485 Washington St.
  • Wellesley Gateway South, 112 Worcester St.
