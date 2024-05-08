Wellesley Police Department to hold open entrance exam

The Wellesley Police Department will be holding an open entrance exam from May through the end of June 2024 for the position of Police Officer. Applicants have the option of taking the entrance exam online, or in person through the GetBadged system.

The Wellesley Police Department intends to hold the first round of police officer interviews in July following the exam and is seeking to hire two to three officers by Fall.

An in-person exam will be held on June 22 at Babson College in Wellesley.

Learn more about the department and officer requirements.

