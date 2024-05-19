Wellesley resident Peter Covo joins Conn Kavanaugh as partner in firm’s real estate practice

SPONSORED CONTENT: Wellesley resident and real estate law attorney Peter Covo has solved intricate property law problems for his clients for decades. But it wasn’t until he joined Boston-based Conn Kavanaugh as a partner that he felt he could finally offer them the advantages of a full-service law firm.

“It’s a great law firm,” he says. “They have a robust construction law practice that I complement, along with corporate law, and litigation attorneys. There are people who work on employment matters, and there’s a family law practice, too.”

All those practices at some point need a real estate expert. That’s where Peter comes in.

“The way I add value to all this is through my knowledge of land use,” he explains. “ I do leasing for both residential and commercial, zoning and permitting, I do purchase and sales agreements, condominium matters, and titles. Anything that comes up with matters of real estate, I handle.”

He and his wife, Susan, live in the same house they bought 30 years ago, and where they raised their daughters. Ruthie, his oldest, now works in New York in investment banking. Martha will be a senior next year at Bucknell University.

One of the first things the former high-level hockey player and lifelong Boston Bruins fan did when he moved to town was to call up Wellesley Youth Hockey and volunteer his time. They set him up with a PeeWee team. Before long, he found himself Director of Coaching.

Those PeeWee kids are all grown up now, some with kids of their own. “Sometimes I run into one of them and get to hear all about what they’re doing now. It’s great,” he says.

The graduate of Boston University (B.A., 1990) and Northeastern University (School of Law, J.D., 1995) currently serves as an Associate Member on the Wellesley Zoning Board of Appeals.

“You can mention a property around town and I’ve probably done something on it—easements, licensing, maybe someone wants to have a shared driveway. I do a lot of building and permitting matters,” Peter says.

He’s even helped out a local family when they wanted to prove that their beekeeping didn’t make them hobbyists, but actual farmers. Peter showed they had the required acreage and made enough money from selling their honey to qualify for farm status and also, as a result, important tax benefits.

The man who grew up in Mexico City where he says there were as many people on his block there than in the entire town of Wellesley sees himself staying put. “I like having a yard. I like where my family has landed,” he says.

