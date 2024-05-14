Wellesley sports update: Funds being raised for new record boards; Baseball tops Needham

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Funds being raised to update high school record boards

Wellesley High student-athletes Max Hoffman and Viktor Davidsson have joined forces on their senior project to replace what they describe as outdated boards in the school that showcase records in track & field and swimming. “These boards haven’t received a significant update since 2010 and it’s our goal to remove them and install more modern versions which include the dozens of new marks that have been eclipsed in the past several years,” writes Hoffman. The newer style boards would be easier to update than the current version, which while having a classic look, also involve new engravings to update records.

The students have set up a crowdfunding page to raise $3,583 for the project and they’re closing in on $1,000 as of this writing.

Baseball tops Needham

The Wellesley High Raiders, under new coach Ted Novio, are off to a strong 10-4 start with just a handful of games left on the regular season schedule.

Among the recent victories was a 6-2 win over Needham High, which is now at 5-9 on the season.

Thanks to Darren Bovie for sharing photos from the Wellesley-Needham game, played at home for the Raiders.

