Wellesley sustainability roundup—get behind the wheel of an EV; forum on housing and land conservation; bike safety event

The latest on Wellesley sustainability news:

Wellesley EV Test Drive and Showcase—May 9

Wellesley’s Municipal Light Plant, Wellesley’s Climate Action Committee, and Sustainable Wellesley are hosting the 5th annual Wellesley EV Test Drive and Showcase on Thursday, May 9, 4pm-7pm, at MassBay Community College parking lot, 50 Oakland St., Wellesley. Register here.

Rain date: Thursday, May 16, 4pm-7pm

Housing and Land Conservation – It Doesn’t Have to be Either/Or—May 13

TOPIC: Building more community housing AND protecting more open space

FORMAT: Panel discussion

DATE: Monday, May 13

LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library and online

TIME: 7pm-8pm

ORGANIZERS: Wellesley Conservation Land Trust, presented in partnership with the Wellesley Free Library, Building a Better Wellesley, and Sustainable Wellesley.

The objective of the panel is to provide a forum for ideas as to how pro-active collaboration between community housing proponents and land conservation advocates can lead to successful outcomes. To start the panel, three individuals—one each from a land trust, a housing interest group, and a planning perspective—will describe their experiences along the way to a successful collaborative project. Each will describe their specific project and lessons learned.

After the presentation of the examples, three local responders—one each from Wellesley’s housing, land trust, and planning communities—will respond to these examples. What lessons can be applied to pro-active planning for Wellesley’s community housing and land conservation needs?

Questions from the audience are welcomed. Register here for this hybrid event.

Rules of the Ride bike safety event—June 1

Take part in the Rules of the Ride event on Saturday, June 1, 10am-11:30am, Wellesley High School parking lot. The free event is open to students in grades 5 through 8.

The goal of his fun, smart cycling event is to create a mindset that bikes should be treated as vehicles. Participants will learn important bike safety skills and confidence so they can ride safely and legally to school and throughout Wellesley. The guided ride will take place along the Brook Path and streets.

Register in advance using the QR code.

Supporters of Rules of the Ride