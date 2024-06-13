Celebrate Pride Month at events near Wellesley

Pride Month happens annually in June and is a celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community. During Pride Month, LGBTQ+ people and their allies come together to celebrate their identities and to raise awareness of the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community. On a somber note, Pride Month is also a time to remember the LGBTQ+ people who have been persecuted and discriminated against. Overall, however, the month is a time when celebrants and allies reflect on the progress that has been made, and is a hopeful time of looking forward to the future.

Here are a few local ways to celebrate Pride Month.

DATE: Saturday, June 15

TIME: 10am-3pm

LOCATION: Newton City Hall, 1000 Commonwealth Ave., Newton, MA

DESCRIPTION: Celebration of Queer Culture (CQC) is a city-wide, youth-focused Pride event focused on highlighting and providing education for parts of queer culture (specifically queer history, art, music, and intersectionality) that are usually erased or taken out of the spotlight. Created by Rhiannon Esposito and Julia Dun Rappaport, two queer high-school students, this is achieved through a queer history segment, panel highlighting the intersectionality of local queer high schoolers (touching on race, ethnicity, religion, and family makeup), queer art display, an art activity, live music, and more. There will also be a resource fair with queer-centered community organizations. This year, CQC will take place on June 15, 2024 at Newton City Hall from 10am-3pm.

Needham Has Pride—Rally, March, & Party

DATE: Sunday, June 16

TIME: 2pm-4pm

LOCATION: First Parish in Needham, Unitarian Universalist, 23 Dedham Ave, Needham, MA 02492

PARKING: behind The Congregational Church at Great Plain Ave and Linden St.

DESCRIPTION: Needham gathers for a “family-sized” celebration to show love for, support of, and pride in our LGBTQ+ neighbors, especially queer families and the youngest among us. Please wear your favorite all ages-friendly Pride outfit and bring your signs of support. Rain or shine, the celebration will have 3 movements:

RALLY on the lawn at First Parish in Needham to chant, sing, show signs, wave flags, and hear from speakers.

MARCH down the sidewalk past town common, to the lawn of the Congregational Church, letting the wider community know that “Needham has Pride!”

PARTY! Dance, blow bubbles, share refreshments, do crafts, play with bubbles, get temporary tattoos, chalk the sidewalk, engage in advocacy, and take photos.

DATE: Sunday, June 16

TIME: 11am-4pm

LOCATION: Waltham Common (bandstand area), 610 Main StreetWaltham, MA, 02452

DESCRIPTION: Music, drag, circus acts, children’s activities, and more. Various LGBT and social organizations will have tables on the common. Wear something festive! This is PRIDE after all—go wild! (But keep it family friendly.) Bring cash to tip the musicians and drag performers. Be respectful to other attendees and remember, everyone has different lived experiences.

