‘Eid Mubarak’: Celebrating at Wellesley Eid Festival

Warren Park in Wellesley filled on Sunday with 200-plus Eid-al-Adha celebrants for what hopefully will become an annual Wellesley Eid Festival. Eid-al-Adha commemorates completion of the Hajj pilgrimage, and took place a week ago.

The event, hosted by the Muslims of Wellesley group, featured food, including big trays of falafel on beds of lettuce, plus lawn games, henna stations, arts and crafts, and lots of good conversation—mostly in the shade.

Attendees included Wellesley residents, friends and family from other communities, and people who just happened to be at the playground and were invited to join in.

Toasty temperatures didn’t stop kids from running around on the playground, nor to the ice cream truck when it arrived late during the party.

Overheard from a group of men speaking: “So when’s the pool party start?” I can’t speak to whether there were really after-parties… but will need to get on that list next time around.

