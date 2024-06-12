Flag Day ceremony in Wellesley will be June 14, 2024

Wellesley will hold its annual Flag Day ceremony on Friday, June 14, at 2pm, at Woodlawn Cemetery (148 Brook Street). Flag Day is tradition held since 1937 to honor the U.S. Flag, and to retire flags that are no longer in usable condition.

The community is invited to attend a brief program honoring the American flag. The event also provides an opportunity to retire and properly dispose of worn and unserviceable flags. Worn and damaged flags from the community and the cemetery will be appropriately retired during a later controlled burn by the Wellesley Fire Department.

The ceremony will also include brief remarks from local Veterans and a salute from the Wellesley Police Department.

If you have flags that need to be retired, you may bring them to a collection box at the Council on Aging (500 Washington Street), Wellesley Fire Department headquarters (457 Worcester Street), or Wellesley Police Department (485 Washington Street) by.

Flags ONLY are accepted. No flag rods or poles, ropes, ties, or other attachments.

