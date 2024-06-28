Letter to the editor: “adopt Indigenous Peoples’ Day…Time is of the essence!”

Dear Editor,

As the current legislative session winds down, our Massachusetts representative and senator have the opportunity to follow the Town of Wellesley’s lead from a few years ago to adopt Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day. The bill is now in the Senate’s Administrative Committee. It needs to moved out of this committee and forward for a vote in the Senate. Time is of the essence!

I moved to Wellesley just six years ago and was proud when our Town made this change, recognizing the importance of the original stewards of the land that we now occupy. The settlers displaced the Native people living in this area, and we need to recognize the importance of our Indigenous brethren’s stewardship of the land, repair the harm done to them, and to honor their teachings of respecting Mother Earth. We have much to learn from them in this time of climate disaster. Our state may derive its name from an important tribe in the area—the Massachusett—but we have not recognized them in a way that counts.

Let us now replace the name for the holiday held on the second Monday in October of a European “explorer” with the Indigenous People who were here then and are here now—Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Sally Watts

Wellesley resident