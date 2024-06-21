Letter to the editor: fighting poverty and hunger in Wellesley

To the editor:

On behalf of the Wellesley older adults who will benefit by their support, Springwell would like to applaud the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club for their efforts to fund critical needs in the community. Springwell is an independent, non-profit organization, and the grant we received this year will help older adults and caregivers who rely on our Meals on Wheels program for nutritional support.

Engaged community civic organizations like the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club are a critical source of support for Springwell’s programs. While we receive a baseline of government funding for many of our programs, the need always exceeds this baseline. The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club’s gift, raised through their year-round fundraising activities, will go to

immediate use helping Wellesley seniors receive nearly 20,000 nutritious meals from Springwell in 2024. The majority of Wellesley seniors receiving meals live on fixed incomes and nearly one in four lives in poverty.

Springwell is here for Wellesley community members. In addition to our Nutrition Programs, we help seniors and caregivers navigate the support systems that can help older adults and their caregivers as they face the challenges that come with aging. I welcome readers to call Springwell at 617-926-4100 if it’s possible that the Home Delivered Meals Program—or any of our 20

programs or services—could be of assistance for yourself or a loved one.

Once again, many thanks to the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club for their generous support of Springwell and our work helping Wellesley seniors.

Trish Smith

Chief Executive Officer

Springwell