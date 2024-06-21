Letter to the editor: kids in the juvenile court system get help to build a better future

To the editor:

One Can Help, a leading non-profit organization uniquely dedicated to supporting system involved vulnerable children and families across Massachusetts, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a generous grant from the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club.

This prestigious grant will enable One Can Help to expand its innovative efforts to provide the missing. resources underserved children involved with the Juvenile court and/or the Department of Children and Families (DCF) systems, need to improve difficult lives and build better futures.

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club is well-known for its commitment to strengthening local communities and supporting organizations that make a profound impact. This grant will allow One Can Help to significantly enhance its capacity to serve vulnerable children who often face immense challenges within the juvenile court and DCF system across Massachusetts.

“We are incredibly honored and grateful to receive this grant from the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club,” said Anne Bader-Martin, Esq., Executive Director of One Can Help. “This generous support will enable us to extend our reach and make an even greater difference in the lives of many of our most vulnerable children. We are committed to ensuring that every child, regardless of their circumstances, has access to the support and resources they need to thrive.”

One Can Help’s unique mission is to provide the “tools” needed to overcome adversity. The organization works collaboratively with the Juvenile Court, DCF, and other agencies to address the unique needs of children involved in the juvenile justice system or at risk of entering it.

By leveraging this grant, One Can Help intends to create a lasting impact on the lives of countless children and families, fostering positive change within the juvenile court and DCF system. For more information about One Can Help and their programs, please visit www.onecanhelp.org or contact info@onecanhelp.org

Anne Bader-Martin, Esq.

Founder/Executive Director