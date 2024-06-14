Letter to the editor: Wellesley Animal Control Officer lays down the law for pet owners

To the editor:

The warm weather is here, and many residents and their four-legged friends are hitting the trails all around town. Wellesley is a pet-friendly community and as the town’s Animal Control Officer, I wanted to share a few tips to help ensure the outdoor space is enjoyable for all.

Pet owners are expected to be responsible and considerate to ensure that their pets do not disturb other residents, and to preserve the beauty of our town. The Town does require that dogs are either leashed or under the control of its owner while outdoors at all times. The Town bylaws require that “any dog on the streets and sidewalks in Wellesley must be on a leash not exceeding seven (7) feet. On all other Town property, a dog must be under the control of its owner according to regulations adopted by Town boards and commissions for that specific Town property.”

When enjoying the Town’s Parks and Conservation Land the bylaws specific to this space require that “pets must be under the immediate control of the owner at all times in order to protect plants, wildlife and the enjoyment of other visitors.”

What does immediate control or immediate voice control mean? The dog must respond to one command of COME (or whatever your recall word is) and remain beside the owner or keeper. Come means come now. It is not an optional command. This command could save your dog’s life by preventing it from chasing a bunny, squirrel, or other animal across a street. It also keeps your dog from approaching other walkers who may be fearful of dogs, are allergic, or are walking a dog who does not want to say hello or interact with other dogs.

To ensure owners maintain immediate control, dogs should always stay within their owner’s eyesight. This helps to ensure they do not run up to, jump on, chase or assault other dogs, their owners or other individuals who are enjoying the outside space. Many dog owners enjoy socializing their dogs with other dogs while utilizing Town property. It is always best to ask before letting your dog approach another dog or a person. Please also ensure your dog does not run into the yards of abutters while walking on town property, and remember to be a courteous owner and pick up after your dog.

Let’s all work together to ensure that everyone can enjoy our town’s beautiful outdoor space together.

If you witness or encounter an aggressive dog please contact Wellesley Animal Control at the Wellesley Police Department to report it. The more information about the dog (name, breed, size, color, etc.) the more likely we will be able to identify the dog and its owner and educate them about the Town bylaws and any undesired behaviors.

Jenny Smith

Animal Control Officer

Animal Inspector

Wellesley Police Dept.

485 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02482

781-235-8460