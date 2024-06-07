The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Registry of Deeds to hold office hours in Wellesley

by Leave a Comment

registry of deedsNorfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell and his team will hold office hours on Thursday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wellesley Police Department, 485 Washington St., in an effort to bring the registry’s services directly to residents.  The Registry’s main office is in Dedham.

The Registry of Deeds is the principal office for real property records in Norfolk County, cataloging and housing more than 13.1 million land documents dating back to 1793. The office hours will be held to assist residents with any questions or concerns regarding real property records or land documents.

Registry staff are able to provide local residents with certified copies of land documents, such as deeds and mortgage discharges. They can also bring original land documents for residents back to the Registry for recording.

Please support your local news source, The Swellesley Report

image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

Advertisements

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley
FitClub, Wellesley