Registry of Deeds to hold office hours in Wellesley

Norfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell and his team will hold office hours on Thursday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wellesley Police Department, 485 Washington St., in an effort to bring the registry’s services directly to residents. The Registry’s main office is in Dedham.

The Registry of Deeds is the principal office for real property records in Norfolk County, cataloging and housing more than 13.1 million land documents dating back to 1793. The office hours will be held to assist residents with any questions or concerns regarding real property records or land documents.

Registry staff are able to provide local residents with certified copies of land documents, such as deeds and mortgage discharges. They can also bring original land documents for residents back to the Registry for recording.

