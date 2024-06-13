Summer hours 2024—Wellesley Town Hall, libraries, RDF

2024 Town Hall Summer Hours though Friday, August 30

Town Hall offices at 888. Worcester St. will close at noon on Fridays through August 30, which is historically a slow business day during the summer. Individual departments’ normal hours may vary. Please check www.wellesleyma.gov for details.

Monday: 8am – 5pm

Tuesday: 8am – 5pm

Wednesday: 8am – 5pm

Thursday: 8am – 5pm

Friday: 8am – noon

Town Hall will close at noon on the following Fridays: May 31, June 7, June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26, August 2, August 9, August 16, August 23, August 30

In addition, all Town offices will be closed:

Wednesday June 19, for Juneteenth

Monday, July 4 in observation of Independence Day

August 31, Sept. 1, Sept. 2, for Labor Day weekend

Wellesley Free Libraries, summer hours

Main library‚ 530 Washington Street

Monday–Thursday, 9am-9pm

Friday, 9am-6pm

Saturday, 9am-5pm

Sunday, 1pm-5pm, closed on Sundays during July and August

Fells branch library, 308 Weston Road

Monday, closed

Tuesday-Friday, 10am-5pm

Saturday, 10am-5pm, closed on Saturdays during July and August

Closed Sunday

Hills branch library, 210 Washington Street

Monday, closed

Tuesday, 10am-8pm

Wednesday, 10am-5pm

Thursday, 10am-8pm

Friday, 10am-5pm

Saturday, 10am-5pm, closed on Saturdays during July and August

Closed Sunday

Recycling and Disposal Facility, 169 Great Plain Avenue

Monday–Wednesday, 7am-noon

Thursday and Saturday, 7am-3:45pm

Sunday, 10am-3pm

The RDF will be closed: