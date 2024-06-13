Summer hours 2024—Wellesley Town Hall, libraries, RDF

2024 Town Hall Summer Hours though Friday, August 30
Town Hall offices at 888. Worcester St. will close at noon on Fridays through August 30, which is historically a slow business day during the summer. Individual departments’ normal hours may vary. Please check www.wellesleyma.gov for details.
- Monday: 8am – 5pm
- Tuesday: 8am – 5pm
- Wednesday: 8am – 5pm
- Thursday: 8am – 5pm
- Friday: 8am – noon
Town Hall will close at noon on the following Fridays: May 31, June 7, June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26, August 2, August 9, August 16, August 23, August 30
In addition, all Town offices will be closed:
- Wednesday June 19, for Juneteenth
- Monday, July 4 in observation of Independence Day
- August 31, Sept. 1, Sept. 2, for Labor Day weekend
Wellesley Free Libraries, summer hours
Main library‚ 530 Washington Street
Monday–Thursday, 9am-9pm
Friday, 9am-6pm
Saturday, 9am-5pm
Sunday, 1pm-5pm, closed on Sundays during July and August
Fells branch library, 308 Weston Road
Monday, closed
Tuesday-Friday, 10am-5pm
Saturday, 10am-5pm, closed on Saturdays during July and August
Closed Sunday
Hills branch library, 210 Washington Street
Monday, closed
Tuesday, 10am-8pm
Wednesday, 10am-5pm
Thursday, 10am-8pm
Friday, 10am-5pm
Saturday, 10am-5pm, closed on Saturdays during July and August
Closed Sunday
In addition, all Town libraries will be closed:
- Wednesday June 19, for Juneteenth
- Monday, July 4 in observation of Independence Day
- August 31, Sept. 1, Sept. 2, for Labor Day weekend
Recycling and Disposal Facility, 169 Great Plain Avenue
Monday–Wednesday, 7am-noon
Thursday and Saturday, 7am-3:45pm
Sunday, 10am-3pm
The RDF will be closed:
- Wednesday June 19, for Juneteenth
- Monday, July 4 in observation of Independence Day
- Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day
