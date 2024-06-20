Summer Solstice run kicks off new season

The 13th Annual Summer Solstice 5k+ Race at Elm Bank Reservation took place at 6:30 this morning on the longest day of the year. It was celebrated by 18 racers under blue skies and comfortable temperatures. Post race, the group enjoyed coffee and socializing.

There was some big talk of jumping into the Charles River after, but everyone was already wet enough from the run.

The actual June solstice (summer solstice) in Boston is at 4:50 p.m. on June 20.

Next up is the Winter Solstice run, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.