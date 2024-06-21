Wellesley business buzz: Milano Barbers in, Anthony’s out; Summer in the Square debuts; CVS to add a heart

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Milano Barbers in, Anthony’s out

We’d heard recently from longtime customers of Anthony’s Barber shop at 449 Worcester St., that the shop appeared to be closed, and indeed that seemed to be true when we swung by. We called the number for Anthony’s shop, but got no answer.

Now we see that an outfit called Milano Barbers is opening in the space. They’re in the process of seeking town approval for signage.

We’ve reached out to Milano to learn more about the business, including pricing. The website currently makes a reference to Milano Barbers in Agawam when you attempt to book online.

That retail strip, across Rte. 9 from the fire station, could use a boost, so we wish the new barber shop well.

Summer in the Square debuts

The Wellesley Square Merchants Association celebrated the start of summer with its first Summer in the Square event on Thursday, complete with music on sidewalks, retailer deals and giveaways, extended store hours, and plenty of familiar faces.

Summer didn’t pull any punches on Thursday, delivering temperatures in the 90s, but retailers were on their AC games, pulling many shoppers indoors to chill out.

We wrapped up the night with a delicious meal at Alta Strada, where we coincidentally were seated next to a couple of friends who we were then able to catch up with. Very smooth, Alta Strada, very smooth…

CVS to add a heart

CVS has added a heart to the front of its logo in recent years, and is now getting around to adding it to the signage on its 984 Worcester St. (Rte. 9 east) location in Wellesley. The town recently approved the signage update.

That CVS opened 10 years ago (see Opening day at Wellesley’s amazing new family-friendly wonderland!)

Know of businesses coming or going? Don’t keep it to yourself: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com