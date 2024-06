The Wellesley Conservation Land Trust Firefly Walk has been postponed until Thursday, June 27, 8pm-9pm, due to unsettled weather.

Join the WCLT on a free guided walk of Boulder Brook Reservation and learn how to scout out fireflies, and safely catch & release these fascinating creatures.

Please wear mosquito protective clothing. Go light on insect repellant.

DATE: Thursday, June 27

TIME: 8pm-9pm

MEET: Bates Elementary School parking lot by fields, 116 Elmwood Rd, Wellesley