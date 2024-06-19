The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Free Library makes cameo on Chronicle TV show

The long-running Chronicle TV show this week devoted an episode to public libraries, and Wellesley Free Library made an appearance on the program’s segment about the future of libraries.

Wellesley Free Library’s Greg Peverill-Conti discussed the Library Land Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to explore, document, and promote the essential place of public libraries in our communities.

wellesley free library

 

Note: Franklin has America’s oldest public library, as highlighted by Chronicle, and it sounds like the library might make for a good field trip this summer.

 

 

