Wellesley High School girls lacrosse, tennis state finals info

The Wellesley High School girls lacrosse team (ranked #2) faces Central Catholic (#1) at Burlington High on June 13 at 7:30pm for the Division 1 state title. Tickets must be purchased online.

The 18-1 Wellesley High girls tennis team (ranked #4 in Division 1) takes on #2 ranked Boston Latin at the duPon Tennis Courts at MIT on Saturday, June 15 at 4:30pm. Ticket info for the state title to come.

