The Wellesley Municipal Light Plant expects a peak in electricity demand on June 19 and 20 due to the heat wave, and is asking customers to voluntarily cut back on use between 5-8pm.

While there is no shortage of electricity, shaving the peak can cut suppliers’ energy costs over the long term.

Recommended ways to cut back electric use are obvious: turning up your air conditioner thermostat a few degrees, and turning off car chargers, dehumidifiers, clothes dryers, etc.