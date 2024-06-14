Wellesley residential property sales for May 13-17, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Li, Qun & Zhu, Zhoujing
|Lee Sae Ii Est & Yoo, Junga
|116 Manor Ave
|05/17/2024
|$1,100,000
|Qiu, Feng
|Gu, Xianghong
|19 Bryn Mawr Rd
|05/17/2024
|$2,450,000
|Polman Lt & Cronin, Alyse
|Heuer, Thaddeus A
|17 Abbott St
|05/15/2024
|$1,839,000
|Leibowitz, Jonathan D & Leibowitz, Amy H
|Hillerich, William A & Hillerich, Mary L
|18 Fieldstone Way Lot 18
|05/15/2024
|$1,625,000
|Labadie, Jessica & Labadie, Brian
|Canning, Ned & Canning, Ashley
|17 Hill Top Rd
|05/13/2024
|$1,750,000
|Clifford, Christian & Clifford, Caroline
|56 White Oak Rd Rt & Greene, Thomas M
|56 White Oak Rd
|05/13/2024
|$3,550,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.
