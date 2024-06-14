The Swellesley Report

Wellesley residential property sales for May 13-17, 2024

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Li, Qun & Zhu, ZhoujingLee Sae Ii Est & Yoo, Junga116 Manor Ave05/17/2024$1,100,000
Qiu, FengGu, Xianghong19 Bryn Mawr Rd05/17/2024$2,450,000
Polman Lt & Cronin, AlyseHeuer, Thaddeus A17 Abbott St05/15/2024$1,839,000
Leibowitz, Jonathan D & Leibowitz, Amy HHillerich, William A & Hillerich, Mary L18 Fieldstone Way Lot 1805/15/2024$1,625,000
Labadie, Jessica & Labadie, BrianCanning, Ned & Canning, Ashley17 Hill Top Rd05/13/2024$1,750,000
Clifford, Christian & Clifford, Caroline56 White Oak Rd Rt & Greene, Thomas M56 White Oak Rd05/13/2024$3,550,000

 

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.

Past Wellesley residential real estate reports

