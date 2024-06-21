The Swellesley Report

Wellesley residential property sales for May 20-23, 2024

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Porter, CalebShechtman, Marc W & Coolidge, Kathleen F41 Rice St05/23/2024$1,560,000
Yan, FenKane Built Inc80 Hundreds Rd05/23/2024$5,100,000
15 Lathrop Road LLCKuo, Ben M15 Lathrop Rd05/22/2024$2,388,000
Sean M Doherty RET & Doherty, Sean MPoirier, Christopher L & Poirier, Allison D93 Sagamore Rd05/21/2024$3,100,000
Li, Kelin & Li, YuanBonefeld, Lars & Bonefeld, Rosana33 Benvenue St05/20/2024$1,750,000
Ritchie, Kenneth P & Perocchii, Anna KLawrence E Scott RET & Scott, Lawrence E121 Glen Rd05/20/2024$2,800,000

 

