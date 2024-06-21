Wellesley residential property sales for May 20-23, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Porter, Caleb
|Shechtman, Marc W & Coolidge, Kathleen F
|41 Rice St
|05/23/2024
|$1,560,000
|Yan, Fen
|Kane Built Inc
|80 Hundreds Rd
|05/23/2024
|$5,100,000
|15 Lathrop Road LLC
|Kuo, Ben M
|15 Lathrop Rd
|05/22/2024
|$2,388,000
|Sean M Doherty RET & Doherty, Sean M
|Poirier, Christopher L & Poirier, Allison D
|93 Sagamore Rd
|05/21/2024
|$3,100,000
|Li, Kelin & Li, Yuan
|Bonefeld, Lars & Bonefeld, Rosana
|33 Benvenue St
|05/20/2024
|$1,750,000
|Ritchie, Kenneth P & Perocchii, Anna K
|Lawrence E Scott RET & Scott, Lawrence E
|121 Glen Rd
|05/20/2024
|$2,800,000
