Wellesley residential property sales for May 30-31, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Cully, Sara H & Cully, Broghan M
|Oconnell Jr, Timothy P & Oconnell, Megan S
|24 Garrison Rd
|05/31/2024
|$1,950,000
|Mcmahon, William
|Cadavid, Sergio & Alattar, Maryam A
|37 Linden St Lot 16
|05/31/2024
|$715,000
|Bun, Mark & Zhang, Yuemei
|Wayne Office Park LLC
|5 Caroline St
|05/30/2024
|$2,495,000
|Shanahan, Robert J & Shanahan, Heather
|Purpura, Steven M & Purpura, Jill M
|15 Croton St
|05/30/2024
|$6,300,000
|Winick, Lisa & Winick, Jeff
|Roosevelt, Jae B
|25 Curve St
|05/30/2024
|$1,500,000
|Peng, Kang & Wang, Ning
|Post, James E & Post, Jeannette A
|40 Audubon Rd
|05/30/2024
|$2,100,000
|Peng & Huang Ft & Peng, Yi
|Seidel 3rd, Ronald D & Seidel, Patricia L
|196 Washington St
|05/30/2024
|$3,500,000
|Chiu, Bettina & Sophocles, Sophocles M
|Anderson, Eric B & Anderson, Megan E
|241 Bristol Rd
|05/30/2024
|$4,300,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.
