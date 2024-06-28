The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley residential property sales for May 30-31, 2024

by Leave a Comment

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Cully, Sara H & Cully, Broghan MOconnell Jr, Timothy P & Oconnell, Megan S24 Garrison Rd05/31/2024$1,950,000
Mcmahon, WilliamCadavid, Sergio & Alattar, Maryam A37 Linden St Lot 1605/31/2024$715,000
Bun, Mark & Zhang, YuemeiWayne Office Park LLC5 Caroline St05/30/2024$2,495,000
Shanahan, Robert J & Shanahan, HeatherPurpura, Steven M & Purpura, Jill M15 Croton St05/30/2024$6,300,000
Winick, Lisa & Winick, JeffRoosevelt, Jae B25 Curve St05/30/2024$1,500,000
Peng, Kang & Wang, NingPost, James E & Post, Jeannette A40 Audubon Rd05/30/2024$2,100,000
Peng & Huang Ft & Peng, YiSeidel 3rd, Ronald D & Seidel, Patricia L196 Washington St05/30/2024$3,500,000
Chiu, Bettina & Sophocles, Sophocles MAnderson, Eric B & Anderson, Megan E241 Bristol Rd05/30/2024$4,300,000

 

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.

 

Past Wellesley residential real estate reports

image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

Advertisements

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley
YMCA, camp