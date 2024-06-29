Wellesley student achievements: Girl Scout Gold Award recipient; National Merit Scholar

The latest Wellesley student achievements:

Fischmann earns Girl Scout Gold Award

Wellesley Girl Scout Kathryn Fischmann has earned a Gold Award, the highest honor a scout can attain within the organization.

Fischmann was recognized in May for work on a community project called “The Hidden Gems of Wellesley” that focused on spreading awareness of trails and nature reserves in town.

With the help of her town’s conservation team and Wellesley High’s project-based learning program, Fischmann created a 40 x 72 inch mural that features an artistic rendering of the town’s trail network and the words “Explore Wellesley Trails.” It is displayed in the Wellesley High School lobby.

National Merit Scholarship winner headed to Texas A&M

Wellesley High School student Jackson Moss was selected for a National Merit Scholarship as part of a program financed by U.S. colleges and universities. In the case of Moss, Texas A&M University funded the scholarship, as Moss plans to attend there with a probably focus on mechanical engineering.

Scholarships under this program provide between $500 and $2,000 per year for up to four years of undergraduate study. Nearly 150 private and public institutions are funding scholarships.

Scholarship recipients applied as juniors and needed to meet a handful of requirements, including writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities. They also needed a strong academic record, including on standardized tests.