Wellesley Town Band: The show went on… until Mother Nature put her foot down

We could hear the thunder and see the gloomy clouds, but we figured, what the heck, it’ll blow over. So we headed to the town’s first summer concert of the season on Wednesday at the town hall green, ready for the Wellesley Town Band to wow us.

We showed up right at 7pm, when the show was scheduled to start (no less of an authority than The Swellesley Report even told us so). So we were a bit surprised that the band was already cranking out tunes, entertaining a sizable crowd of people, some relaxing in folding chairs, others playing lawn games.

We were even more surprised at 7:17pm, when the band said it was taking a 10-minute break.

What? Kids these days. No work ethic.

But as it turned out, the band had actually started before 7pm, as Director Henry Platt had reached out to the Recreation Department to get the go-ahead. He wanted to try to beat the storms, which he partially did. (Platt shared the tale with us when we ran into him at Lockheart, where the band happened to be having its after-party.)

In fact, the band even snuck in some recognitions for Platt, who was directing his last concert for the group, during the music break. Platt previously was the longtime Wellesley Middle School Band and Jazz Band Director.

After the recognitions, the band began playing one last patriotic number, then the skies dramatically opened up and ended the concert prematurely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swellesley Report (Wellesley) (@theswellesleyreport)

Next up: Rico Barr playing Motown favorites on July 10, weather permitting…