Wellesley town government meetings for the week of July 1, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of July 1, 2024. It’s a very quiet week given the July 4 holiday and offices being closed then.

MOPO Beach Advisory Committee (July 1, 3pm, online)

Review Building Logistics Suggestions from 6/20 meeting: Storage, Restrooms/Changing, First Aid, Guard, Break Room/Changing Office, Concessions, Bathrooms, Gatekeeper, Overall Active Storage

Planning Board (July 1, 6:30pm, online)

Updated Project Presentation: 6-14 Washington Court & 35-49 Walnut Street (Walnut Park); Large house reviews; Zoning Board of Appeals cases

