Wellesley town government meetings for the week of June 10, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of June 10, 2024:

Natural Resources Commission (June 10, 11:15am, online)

Land Preservation Plan: Review and Vote to Accept Revised Scope of Work; Discuss and Potential Vote on Pickleball at Hunnewell Tennis courts

Board of Public Works (June 10, 5pm, online)

PFAS update; water supply recommendations and outdoor watering restrictions; stormwater utility update and discussion

HR Board (June 10, 6pm, online)

Vote on Merit Pay Plan matrix; Memorandum of understanding between HR Board and Select Board; Personnel Policy Review

Wellesley Housing Authority (June 10, 7pm, Barton Road Community Center at 107 Barton Rd.)

Discussion: WHA Transition

School Committee (June 11, 6:30pm, online)

Grade 5 WOW Equity Project Recognition; Attendance Reporting Proposal; Air-conditioning in Schools; Vote/Discussion: Wellesley Decarbonization Roadmap

Select Board (June 11, 6:30pm, police station, 485 Washington St.)

Interview Deputy Police Chief Scott Whittemore for appointment as Police Chief; Interview Fire Deputy Chief Steve Mortarelli as candidate for appointment as Fire Chief; Discuss and Vote Modification to Development Agreement for 140 Weston Road, Design of Affordable Housing Units;

Design Review Board (June 12, 6:30pm, online)

Citizens Bank, Chocallure, CVS sign permits

Permanent Building Committee (June 13, 7:30pm, online)

