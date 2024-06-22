Wellesley town government meetings for the week of June 24, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of June 24, 2024:

Trails Committee (June 24, 7pm, Warren Building, 90 Washington St.)

John Schuler memorial; Centennial trail user problems; Eagle Scout project; Guernsey Path at Nehoiden; plan fall walks

Select Board (June 25, 6:3opm)

Discuss and Vote Police Chief Contract for Scott Whittemore; Police Chief Scott Whittemore Swearing in Ceremony; Discuss and Vote Fiscal Year 2024 Year End Transfers; Discuss and Vote Common Victualler Licenses for Wellesley Sandwich Shop LLC dba Mortadella Head at 263 Washington Street

Natural Resources Commission (June 25, 7pm, online)

Discuss Warren Playground Renovation • Discuss Updated Sound/Field Policy (NRC Policy Sections 3 and Hunnewell Field) • Discuss and Vote Performance Evaluation – NRC Director • Follow Up from Annual Retreat • Land Conservation Plan: Review of RFP Feedback from Town Partners

Design Review Board (June 26, 6:30pm, online)

Sign permits for Milano Barbers, JP Morgan, Coconut Thai

Housing Development Corp. (June 27, 8am)

Wetlands Protection Committee (June 27, 7pm, online)

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

Please support Swellesley, your local news source, by advertising or contributing