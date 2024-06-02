Wellesley town government meetings for the week of June 3, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of June 3, 2024:

Planning Board (June 3, 6:30pm, online)

Project Presentation: 6-14 Washington Court & 35-49 Walnut Street; Large House Review on Westgate; Zoning Board of Appeals cases for Needham Bank, Black & Blue Steak & Crab & more

Select Board/School Committee (June 3, 6:30pm, police station on Washington St.)

Discuss and Vote School Committee Vacancy Appointment of Sharon Clarke

Select Board retreat (June 3, 7:30pm, police station at 485 Washington St.)

Discuss and Vote Board Reorganization

School Committee (June 4, 6:30pm, online)

Natural Resources Commission (June 4, 7pm, police station at 485 Washington St.)

Land Preservation Plan: Review and Vote to Accept Revised Scope of Work; Discuss updated Sound/Field Policy (NRC Policy Sections 3 and Hunnewell Field) ;Discuss Performance Evaluation – NRC Director

Board of Library Trustees (June 4, 7:15pm, main library)

Solar on Roof Update 8. Terrace Project Update; Parking Island Project Update; Director Review FY25; Feedback to SB on Potential Recorded Meeting Regulations

Recreation Commission (June 5, 8:15am, online)

Morses Pond Summer 2024 update a. Morses Pond summer 2025 – Fees; Summer Camp 2024 update; Morses Pond Project update a. Morses Pond Project Advisory Committee representative; Pickleball study update a. Pickleball longer term solution discussion; Pickleball season 2024 update a. Sprague courts update b. Hunnewell courts update

Board of Health (June 6, 9:30am, online)

New CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of infection in K-12 schools including pandemic preparedness plans and establishing an infection control advisory committee; Avian flu; Request regarding recording the meetings.

