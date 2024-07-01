$1B strong Pan-Mass Challenge honored at Fenway Park

As Wellesley resident and Pan-Mass Challenge CEO Jarrett Collins told us in January, the annual cycling fundraiser was on track this year to hit $1B in monies raised for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Boston Red Sox and the Red Sox Foundation honored the PMC for its efforts at Friday’s Sox-Royals game at Fenway Park.

Wellesley residents Billy Starr (PMC founder) and Collins were among those recognized on the field before the game. Several dozen Living Proof Riders and Volunteers were also recognized for supporting the cause as current or past cancer patients, and got to ride their bikes around the warning track (including one of Natick’s own).

The cyclists lined up along the first and third base lines during Adam Ezra’s rendition of the national anthem.

Some 6,500 cyclists will take part in the PMC come Aug. 3-4. Many will take routes that start or end in Wellesley (See also: Wellesley cyclists ready for Pan-Mass Challenge)