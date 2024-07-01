The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

$1B strong Pan-Mass Challenge honored at Fenway Park

by Leave a Comment

As Wellesley resident and Pan-Mass Challenge CEO Jarrett Collins told us in January, the annual cycling fundraiser was on track this year to hit $1B in monies raised for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Boston Red Sox and the Red Sox Foundation honored the PMC for its efforts at Friday’s Sox-Royals game at Fenway Park.

Wellesley residents Billy Starr (PMC founder) and Collins were among those recognized on the field before the game. Several dozen Living Proof Riders and Volunteers were also recognized for supporting the cause as current or past cancer patients, and got to ride their bikes around the warning track (including one of Natick’s own).

Billy Starr & Jarrett Collins of PMC at Fenway
Billy Starr & Jarrett Collins of PMC at Fenway

 

The cyclists lined up along the first and third base lines during Adam Ezra’s rendition of the national anthem.

Cyclists on field at Fenway

Adam Ezra anthem fenway PMC
Adam Ezra singing national anthem

Fenway flag

Tyler O'Neill at Fenway
The Sox dropped the game 6-1, but won the next two vs. Kansas City

 

Some 6,500 cyclists will take part in the PMC come Aug. 3-4. Many will take routes that start or end in Wellesley (See also: Wellesley cyclists ready for Pan-Mass Challenge)

Learn about advertising on The Swellesley Report

image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

Advertisements

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley