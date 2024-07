Thanks to Elizabeth May for sharing these wholesome photos of some of Wellesley’s newest residents.

“Tis the season for woodland babies. Mama turkey brought her brood into our backyard last weekend (she flew over the fence, the babies walked right through the slats), and we spotted this swan family napping on the river bank at Elm Bank today. Very cute!” Elizabeth wrote.

