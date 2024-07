Art Wellesley will hold its first art party on Friday, September 27, 6pm-8pm, at Wellesley College, Lulu Wang Center, in the Tishman Room.

Guests will have the opportunity to peruse donated artworks and sign up for a one in six chance to buy the piece(s) of their choice for $100 each. A roll of a dice will ultimately determine who wins the right to buy.

$25 per ticket.