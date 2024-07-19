Beyond Wellesley—opera and circus arts performance at deCordova hits amazing heights

A string of hot, 90-degree+ summer days has kept us hunkered down in air-conditioned comfort as the sun blazes down and the humidity wraps our hair into a mass of wild curls. By evening, we’re ready to shake it all off and seek out one of the many nearby outdoor cultural offerings. Recently, a performance of opera and circus arts at The deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, Mass., a Trustees of the Reservations property under 30 minutes from Wellesley Square, sounded like just the thing.

Many families already know about the deCordova, a 30-acre sculpture park and contemporary art museum with rotating exhibitions and an array of interactive programs. The outdoor Sculpture Park in particular is a great place to take young children and expose them to art in an incredibly accessible setting. They can run around, touch many of the over 50 pieces, and generally act like children.

The deCordova, as well as other Trustees of the Reservations venues, has a wonderful lineup of outdoor summer performances and activities. During a presentation of Arias Aloft: Euphoria, we were treated to a unique, magical evening of opera, musical theater, cabaret, and circus arts in a beautiful setting where we could spread a blanket on the ground, or bring our own chair for a wonderful family-friendly evening. (Here’s the program from that night.) Outside food was welcome. Bringing alcohol in was a no. However, wine and beer were available for purchase in the cafe.

The performance, by Circus 617 and Opera on Tap Boston, featured vocal acrobatics and physical virtuosity courtesy of some of Boston’s leading circus artists and classical singers. If you want expose your kids to opera this is the way to do it. I watched in amazement as little ones from toddlers on up gave their rapt attention to divas hitting high notes as aerialists, a contortionist, and a tight-wire artist provided acrobatic accompaniment. Not one child made a break for the aerial hoops. Two moms kept easy tabs on a group of 12 kids who orbited them in close proximity during intermission, and then sat quietly during the performance. Later, the huge group posed for pictures with the artists.

Our ticket, which was comped to us as press, included admission to the performance and free parking. Attendees were welcome to explore the grounds before or after the program.

You can catch an Arias Aloft: Euphoria performance on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Governor Hutchinson’s Field in Milton. Ticket prices range from $4 to $40.

The performers

Standing ovation to vocalists Erin Anderson, soprano; Kathryn McKellar, soprano; Arielle Rogers-Wilkey, mezzo-soprano; Nicola Santoro, soprano; and Lindsay Albert, piano.

We flipped for circus artists Rachel Barringer, contortionist; Mandy Hackman, aerial silks; Sophie Kaufman, single point trapeze; and Ellen Waylonis, aerial rope.

Standout performances

“Habanera” from Carmen by Georges Bizet (1838-1875)

Sung by Arielle Rogers-Wilkey mezzo-soprano

Rachel Barringer, tiny aerial hoop

“Glitter and be Gay” from Candide, Leonard Bernstein, (1918-1990)

Erin Anderson, soprano, provided us with a rollicking good time for this finale.

Mandy Hackman and Ellen Waylonis, duo arial hoop

Upcoming cool stuff at Trustees of the Reservations properties (farm sunset experience; gathering with goats; full moon hike, and more)

Powisset Farm in Dover

Thursday Summer Sunsets at Powisset Farm

Every Thursday evening through August

5:30pm-8pm

Enjoy local singer songwriters as you dine on delicious farm-fresh food, witness spectacular sunsets and experience the simple joy of summer. There’s no better way to launch the weekend than enjoying a chill evening at the farm. Feel the Powisset breeze as you spread out a blanket, sip on a cool beverage, visit the barnyard animals, and enjoy live local music. It’s summer at its finest.

Saturdays through October, 4pm-5pm

Sundays through October, 11am-noon

Spend some quality time in the Powisset Barnyard with one or more of our friendly goats! Goats are naturally playful and curious creatures. Spend some time hanging out with them, accompanied by a Powisset Barnyard staff member, and it won’t be long before you’ve made some new cuddly goat friends.

Sunday, July 21, 8:30pm-9:30pm

At this unique hiking experience, we will open after hours for you to enjoy a tranquil evening walk under a full moon, or near-full moon as it waxes or wanes. Your guide will lead you along the farm trails as we take in views of the night sky and share an informal discussion about the traditional significance of July’s Full Buck Moon.

Friday, August 23 6:00 – 8:30pm

Take a selfie with a tractor and enjoy the music of Taylor Swift like you’ve never heard it before. At this special concert experience, we’ll be joined on the farm by Blackstone Valley Quartet as they bring the songs of Taylor Swift to life on strings. Come early to grab some of our famous wood-fired pizza, say hello to our adorable barnyard animals, and get up close and personal with our farm tractors. Doors will open at 6pm for food and tractor visiting, and concert will begin at 7pm.

Wednesdays, Fridays & Sundays, 4pm–7pm through August

From July 8 through the end of August, the deCordova Sculpture Park will be open three nights a week (Wednesday, Friday & Sunday) until 7pm, except on evenings with concerts. Pack a picnic, watch the sun set, and relish in spending your summer evenings surrounded by art and the landscape.

Sunday, July 14 & August 11

10:30am-11am

Move together as a family! This kid-friendly yoga class weaves a rich balance between the imaginative world of the child with the distinct aspects of yoga practice that support mindfulness, self-regulation and joy. Your instructor comes from the teaching team at On The Mat Yoga in Concord.

Sunday, July 21, 8:30pm-9:30pm

Bring your family and friends to see deCordova’s famous sculptures transformed by the moonlight in this special after-hours tour. July’s full Buck moon will light the sculptures, cast shadows, and prompt you to discover new reasons to appreciate art in nature.

Saturday, August 10, noon-4pm

Shibori, the elegant forbearer to psychedelic tie-dye, is a Japanese resist dyeing technique that is simple enough to do in your backyard but vast with possibility. Students will learn about the indigo dyeing process and will use a mix of traditional and modern shibori methods to create samples to take home, and are welcome to bring their own natural fiber garments/fabric to dye as well.