Calling all artists—Art Wellesley needs your talents for big fundraiser

Art Wellesley is looking for donations of 6″ x 6″ artwork submissions from professional, youth and amateur artists for an upcoming fundraiser. All art will be sold for $100 each at the Small Art, Big Party show and sale on September 27, 2024. Proceeds will go to support Art Wellesley programming.

Artists….

Art Wellesley welcomes submissions from professional, youth and amateur artists.

There is no cost for artists to participate.

6″ x 6″ canvases and wooden panels are available now for artists to pick up at 7 Appleby Road in Wellesley (in cooler on front porch).

Artists should sign only the backside of their artwork, leaving the front of artwork “anonymous.”

All art will be sold for $100 each at the Small Art, Big Party show and sale on September 27, 2024.

Artwork and submission form due no later than Friday, August 30.

Link here for additional information and submission form.